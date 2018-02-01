Houston lifts mobile home ban on private land after Harvey

HOUSTON — The Houston City Council has suspended local regulations that bar mobile homes on private property, an effort to help residents displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

The Houston Chronicle reports Wednesday's decision helps clear the way for Harvey flood victims who could qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency trailers.

The ordinance authorizes Houston to issue waivers allowing mobile homes on private property for six months, with a possible six-month extension. The ordinance does not supersede deed restrictions.

Harvey made landfall Aug. 25 in South Texas, prompting torrential rain that flooded parts of Houston.

FEMA as of Monday had deemed just 16 Houston families eligible to receive mobile homes in their yards. Agency spokesman Robert Howard has said that number could change if city officials approve the ordinance.

