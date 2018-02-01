Husband charged in wife's strangling to face charges in NY

CORNING, N.Y. — A New Jersey man charged with strangling his ex-wife with the help of his college student daughter will face charges in New York after waiving extradition.

Forty-six-year-old Lloyd Neurauter, of North Brunswick, was arrested in Princeton last week. He waived extradition on Wednesday and Corning, New York, police are making arrangements for his return to New York state.

Police say he and 20-year-old Karrie Neurauter, of Syracuse, New York, are charged with second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Michele Neurauter.

Authorities say Michele Neurauter died of strangulation, and her death was staged to look like a suicide.