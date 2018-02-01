Illinois high court says gun ban near parks unconstitutional
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled that a state law banning guns within 1,000 feet of public park violates a Second Amendment right to self-
Thursday's decisive 7-0 ruling vacates the 2013 conviction of Julio Chairez for carrying a gun near a park in Aurora, west of Chicago.
The 25-page opinion calls the law "a severe burden on the recognized...right of self-
It notes Chicago has over 600 city parks, so a 1,000-foot restrictive zone would bar the possession of legal guns in vast areas.
And it adds that — under such a law — "innocent
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters
-
Bakers, grocers involved in 16-year price-fixing conspiracy: Competition Bureau
-
Photos: Dozens watch as Cornwallis statue removed from Halifax park
-
Johanna Schneller: Trump’s State of the Union address shows U.S. is far from A-OK