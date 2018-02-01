Israeli firm takes venture world with crowdfunding approach

JERUSALEM — Israeli venture capitalist Jonathan Medved launched his OurCrowd funding platform five years ago by billing it as a novel way to enable individual investors to get a piece of the action on the country's vibrant start-up scene, traditionally the playground of well-heeled venture funds.

Now, his firm has blossomed into a $650 million behemoth, he has taken stakes in dozens of cutting-edge start-ups and watched 18 of his portfolio companies enjoy "exits" through public offerings on global stock markets or acquisitions by larger tech giants.