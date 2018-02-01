Jailed Catalan separatists take case to UN working group
LONDON — Lawyers representing three jailed Catalan separatists have lodged a case with the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention over their "unlawful" imprisonment.
Former regional
The three were jailed provisionally under a probe into events that led to an unsuccessful declaration of Catalan independence on Oct. 27 that violated Spanish law. Repeated applications for their release have been rejected.
British human rights lawyer Ben Emmerson said Thursday the detentions violate human rights and are aimed at repressing political dissent.
Spanish authorities have rejected similar claims and defended the judiciary's independence.
