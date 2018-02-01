James Franco's high school removes his art after allegations

SAN FRANCISCO — James Franco's former high school has taken down a mural he painted and plans to remove other art donated by the celebrity alumnus who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

Superintendent Karen Hendricks says in a statement Thursday that removing the artwork was "in the best interests of our students."

Her statement did not mention the scandal surrounding Franco, which the school's newspaper reported was the reason the artwork was removed. Franco was a 1996 graduate of Palo Alto High School and his artwork has been featured prominently there.

Five women accused Franco of sexual misconduct last month.