January US auto sales expected to rise only a little
A
A
Share via Email
DETROIT — U.S. auto sales in January are expected to grow slightly as rebates and other deals wane after a December buying spree.
Cox Automotive and J.D. Power predicted that sales will rise around 1
Cox predicted that automakers would cut back on rebates and other incentives after raising them in December for year-end clearance sales. But Senior Economist Charlie Chesbrough says economic fundamentals including low unemployment, strong consumer confidence and the recent federal tax reform should keep sales strong this year.
He's forecasting full-year sales of 16.7 million, about 400,000 less than last year. He says interest rate increases and competition from millions of late-model used vehicles coming back from leases could cut into new-vehicle sales. Analysts also are predicting slower growth in SUV sales but expect sedan sales to keep falling.
Here are the numbers as automakers release January figures through the day on Thursday:
— Ford Motor Co. said its sales fell 6.6
— General Motors Co.'s sales rose 1
— Toyota Motor Corp. posted a 16.8
— Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said January sales were down 13
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'A black eye for Alberta': Taber says no to pride flag, a year after it was stolen, burned
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters
-
'I had absolutely nothing to do with it': Barry Sherman's cousin speaks out to clear his name
-
'So important:' Passenger speaks after Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal overturned