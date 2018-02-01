Judge: US must reconsider Yellowstone bison protections

BILLINGS, Mont. — A federal judge has ordered U.S. wildlife officials to reconsider a 2015 decision that blocked Endangered Species Act protections for iconic bison herds in Yellowstone National Park.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said in a ruling late Wednesday that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service failed to consider a scientific study suggesting the park's bison population might be too small to sustain its two herds.

Yellowstone's 5,000 bison make up the largest remaining wild population of a species that once numbered in the tens of millions.

The animals, also called buffalo, are routinely slaughtered by state and federal agencies during their winter migrations outside the park.