Kentucky official: 1 person dead, officer shot and wounded
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A top elected official in Kentucky's largest city says a police officer has suffered a gunshot wound and another person has been killed.
Louisville Metro Council President David James, a former police officer, said Thursday he was told by officers that the wounded officer is expected to be OK. James, who went to the hospital to check on the officer, says he was told that the narcotics detective's head was grazed by a bullet.
James says another person was killed in the incident. He had no details about the circumstances.
Louisville police did not immediately release a statement.
