Louisiana man serving life gets murder conviction overturned

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports the state Supreme Court decided Tuesday that 46-year-old Darryl Jones was not convicted on sufficient evidence. The Supreme Court cited an earlier dissenting 1st Circuit Court of Appeal opinion in their ruling that said the jury could only speculate Jones was guilty. Jones and two other men, Cecil Ray Beals and Calvin Williams, were convicted in 2014 of second-degree murder for the 2013 shooting death of Gerald Wilkins.