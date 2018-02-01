Man hurt in Colorado air crash gets $100M settlement

DENVER — Lawyers for a flight nurse who was severely injured in a Colorado helicopter crash say two companies have agreed to pay him $100 million.

Attorneys told The Associated Press on Thursday that the settlement will be paid to David Repsher, who was severely burned when the medical helicopter crashed in the mountain town of Frisco in 2015.

The pilot was killed and another flight nurse was injured.

Airbus Helicopters, which manufactured the aircraft, confirmed it's paying some of the $100 million but declined to say how much. Airbus spokesman James Darcy called the crash a tragedy and said the company has made safety improvements.