Man rescued from under Metro train has minor injuries
WASHINGTON — Emergency officials have rescued a man form underneath a Metro train in Washington.
D.C. Fire and EMS said on Twitter that the man was struck at Benning Road station Wednesday night. Working with Metro Transit police and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the agency "safely extricated" the man.
Officials say the unidentified man was taken to the hospital with "relatively minor injuries." The exact nature of his injuries is unknown, as is how he ended up under the train.
