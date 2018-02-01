Markets Right Now: Stock rise at midday after early wobble
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are shaking off an early wobble and moving higher in midday trading on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies.
Facebook rose 4
United Parcel Service slumped 5.6
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 113 points, or 0.4
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.75
___
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street after several big companies reported disappointing quarterly results or outlooks.
United Parcel Service slumped 6
PayPal dropped 7.7
Chipmaker Qorvo jumped 12
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 86 points, or 0.3
