Markets Right Now: Stock rise at midday after early wobble

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are shaking off an early wobble and moving higher in midday trading on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies.

Facebook rose 4 per cent Thursday after reporting revenue that came in ahead of analysts' forecasts. Chipmaker Qorvo jumped 13 per cent after reporting a solid quarter.

United Parcel Service slumped 5.6 per cent after saying higher costs affected its business in the fourth quarter.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,833.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 113 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 26,261. The Nasdaq composite increased 15 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 7,426.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.75 per cent .

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street after several big companies reported disappointing quarterly results or outlooks.

United Parcel Service slumped 6 per cent in early trading Thursday after saying higher costs affected its business in the fourth quarter.

PayPal dropped 7.7 per cent after eBay said it would move to a different payment processor.

Chipmaker Qorvo jumped 12 per cent after reporting a solid quarter.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,819.