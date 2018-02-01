Military ordnance discovery prompts evacuations in Missouri

WELDON SPRING, Mo. — Police and federal authorities in suburban St. Louis are investigating after a piece of military ordnance was found following a standoff with a man threatening suicide.

St. Charles County police were called around noon Thursday to a report of a suicidal person at a gas station in Weldon Spring. After a standoff, the man was taken into custody without incident.

The man's vehicle was found near Highway 94. Police spokeswoman Val Joyner says officers found a piece of military ordnance, possibly a World War II bazooka round.

The St. Charles County bomb disposal unit removed the ordnance. Neighboring businesses were evacuated until the removal was completed Thursday afternoon.