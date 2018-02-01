Minority firms got 1 pct of $1B Duke Energy coal ash work
RALEIGH, N.C. — Duke Energy Corp. is making changes that could make it easier for black, female and other minority-owned construction and hauling firms to compete for work on its multibillion-dollar project to excavate and close coal-ash storage pits.
Under pressure from its state regulator, the giant U.S. electricity company announced last week that it will double the weight it places on diverse and local suppliers landing contracts.
The move comes after the utility said in regulatory filings that only about 1
