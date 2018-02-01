New Hampshire's highest court will hear topless case

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire's highest court will begin hearing the case of three women who are challenging a city ordinance that barred them from going topless at a beach.

Heidi Lilley, Kia Sinclair and Ginger Pierro are part of the Free the Nipple campaign. They were arrested in 2016 after they took off their tops at a beach in Laconia and refused to put them back on when beachgoers complained.

The women appealed to the state Supreme Court after a district court judge rejected their request to dismiss the case. Oral arguments are scheduled for Thursday.