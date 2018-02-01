New Jersey town sued for closing shortcut near GW bridge
A
A
Share via Email
LEONIA, N.J. — A lawyer is suing a New Jersey town that is barring non-residents from using its roads as a shortcut near the world's busiest bridge.
Attorney Jaqueline Rosa claims Leonia has no right to allow only residents to use its side streets during rush hour.
Rosa tells The Record she filed suit Tuesday because she regularly uses one of the restricted roads and has to sit in traffic for up to 20 minutes.
Leonia last week started barring the use of side streets to non-residents during the morning and evening commutes. Violators could face $200 fines. The town acted in response to navigation apps that reroute some of the tens of thousands of vehicles headed to the George Washington Bridge.
Mayor Judith Zeigler says she can't comment on pending litigation.
___
Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'So important:' Passenger speaks after Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal overturned
-
Johanna Schneller: Trump’s State of the Union address shows U.S. is far from A-OK
-
Winnipeg Humane Society offering five-dollar fixings in February
-
'A black eye for Alberta': Taber says no to pride flag, a year after it was stolen, burned