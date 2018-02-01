Pelosi to target GOP tax overhaul at Massachusetts event

BOSTON — On the heels of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is expected to target the recently approved federal tax overhaul during a town hall-style meeting in Massachusetts.

Pelosi's appearance at the event in Cambridge on Thursday is part of what organizers say is a nationwide tour featuring members of Congress and others to call attention to the Republican tax plan.

Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts also is expected to take part.

Trump lauded the tax overhaul during his speech to the nation Tuesday night, saying it would offer "tremendous relief" to middle class families and small businesses.