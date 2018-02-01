Police department forms response unit for gang activity

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A police department in a New Hampshire city is creating a new unit aimed at preventing the escalation of gang violence in Manchester.

Manchester police say they've identified members of multiple different gangs, and took community leaders and federal officials on a bus tour Wednesday to highlight areas of gang activity. WMUR-TV reports the new Gang Prevention Unit was established at the urging of community policing officers.

Police Chief Nick Willard says he was shocked by the level of activity in the city, but his officers care deeply about finding a solution.

Officials say groups like the Boys and Girls Club or the Manchester Police Athletic League help identify at-risk children and redirect them to programs that give them a sense of belonging and family.

