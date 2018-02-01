Police: Kentucky troopers shoot man who hit police car

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police say troopers shot and wounded a fugitive who tried to hit them with a vehicle while they were attempting to arrest him.

A statement from police says a trooper and a McCreary County deputy sheriff stopped a vehicle Wednesday night and discovered the driver, 61-year-old Jerry W. Collett, was a fugitive wanted on felony warrants. When officers asked him to step out of the car, police say he fled. A pursuit ensued until Collett lost control of his vehicle.

Police say Collett tried to run over approaching officers and rammed a police car, and that's when troopers fired.

Police say Collett was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. His condition wasn't immediately available. No officers were injured.