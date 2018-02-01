Police: Man kills 2 workers at different Michigan companies

TAYLOR, Mich. — Authorities say a former trucking company employee fatally shot two workers at separate Detroit-area businesses before being wounded by responding officers.

Taylor Police Chief John Blair tells WDIV-TV that the suspect walked into BSD Linehaul about 10:30 a.m. Thursday and fired shots from what is believed to have been an assault rifle.

Blair says the suspect then ran outside and carjacked a semi-trailer. The trucking company is southwest of Detroit.

Another person was killed about 30 miles (48 kilometres ) away at a business in Pontiac, north of Detroit.

The suspect was later shot by police in Waterford, near Pontiac. He was being treated at a hospital.