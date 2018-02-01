Police: Man kills 2 workers at different Michigan companies
A
A
Share via Email
TAYLOR, Mich. — Authorities say a former trucking company employee fatally shot two workers at separate Detroit-area businesses before being wounded by responding officers.
Taylor Police Chief John Blair tells WDIV-TV that the suspect walked into BSD Linehaul about 10:30 a.m. Thursday and fired shots from what is believed to have been an assault rifle.
Blair says the suspect then ran outside and carjacked a semi-trailer. The trucking company is southwest of Detroit.
Another person was killed about 30 miles (48
The suspect was later shot by police in Waterford, near Pontiac. He was being treated at a hospital.
Blair says the suspect was let go by the trucking company in November and described him as "a disgruntled employee" who "came back for some sort of vengeance."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters
-
Bakers, grocers involved in 16-year price-fixing conspiracy: Competition Bureau
-
Photos: Dozens watch as Cornwallis statue removed from Halifax park
-
Johanna Schneller: Trump’s State of the Union address shows U.S. is far from A-OK