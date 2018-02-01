Police: Officer shoots knife-wielding man after car chase

CLAYTON, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after they say a police officer in north Georgia fatally shot a man armed with a knife.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that a Clayton police officer tried to pull over a speeding Honda Accord. The GBI says the car accelerated and a chase followed, ending in a crash on a private drive.

The GBI says the officer ordered the driver to stay in the car but the man exited through a rear window and climbed onto the car's roof. The man advanced toward the officer, swinging a knife.

The GBI says the officer fired multiple shots at the man, who was hit and died at the scene.