Police: Oklahoma City cop kills man in shootout; body found

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police say an Oklahoma City officer fatally shot a man after being fired upon at a home on the city's southeast side, and that a second person was later found dead on the property.

Officer Brandon McDonald was responding to a call about some unknown trouble shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday and when 56-year-old William Young fired on him from the doorway as he approached the home, according to Capt. Bo Mathews.

McDonald fired back and struck Young, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, Mathews said.

While investigating the shooting, officers found a second body and believe that person had been dead for several hours, he said.

Mathews said investigators "don't know anything" yet about the second person and had to wait for a search warrant to be approved before they could further inspect the home and property.

The home is located in part of far southeastern Oklahoma City that is in Cleveland County.