Police: Utah man threatened ex, kids for days before slaying

SALT LAKE CITY — Police documents show a Utah man who killed his ex-girlfriend and her 6-year-old son when he opened fire on a car full of children in June had told several people he was fixated on killing her.

The documents released Wednesday say some people brushed off the threats to the woman and her children from Jeremy Patterson, while others tried to calm him down and one person called police.

However, the police records show an officer who investigated the call from the friend did not connect it with Patterson.

Memorez Rackley had previously reported being stalked, including a confrontation where Patterson threatened her son.

She met with a legal-aid group to get a protective order the day she was killed in Sandy, a Salt Lake City suburb.