Puerto Rico reports 78 killings in one of deadliest months

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — One of Puerto Rico's deadliest months in recent years has closed, with 78 killings reported in January as the U.S. territory struggles with a surge in violent crime and growing discontent among tens of thousands of police officers.

The killings include a 20-year-old woman found kneeling and burned to death inside a car in the upscale city of Guaynabo and a triple homicide reported in the eastern mountain town of San Lorenzo.

Sen. Miguel Laureano called it a dramatic situation that requires immediate attention.