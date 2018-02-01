Reports: Man dies after helping wife, 5 kids flee house fire
JONESBORO, Ga. — Witnesses say a man helped his wife and their five children flee a burning home in suburban Atlanta but he died at the scene.
Multiple media outlets say the situation was chaotic at the pre-dawn fire Thursday in Forest Park, south of Atlanta. One
Forest Park Fire Deputy Chief Matt Jackson says firefighters arrived within minutes of the initial call, but adds flames had already overtaken the home. Authorities say the children, ages 6 to 13, were treated for cuts and scrapes and the woman for smoke inhalation.
The man wasn't immediately identified.
