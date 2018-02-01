Russia to Cuba flight diverted to NJ after engine problem
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A flight from Moscow to Cuba was diverted to New Jersey after the plane suddenly became low on fuel.
The airline, Azur Air, was taking 294 passengers and 14 crew members to Havana, Cuba, when it had to make an emergency landing at Atlantic City International Airport on Wednesday afternoon for
Airport spokesman Steve Sapp says a second Azur Air jet arrived Wednesday night to pick up the stranded passengers and their baggage for the trip to Cuba — leaving around 9 p.m. that night.
Information from: The Press of Atlantic City (N.J.), http://www.pressofatlanticcity.com
