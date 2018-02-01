Saudi, Emirati officials in Yemen to discuss recent clashes
CAIRO — The official Emirati news agency says a high-ranking security delegation from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates has arrived in Yemen for meetings on recent clashes followed by a cease-fire there.
Thursday's visit to the southern city of Aden, announced by WAM, comes after days of fighting that started when the deadline that UAE-backed separatists gave to the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in Aden to resign expired. Hadi called the separatists' move a "coup."
The clashes exposed deep cracks within the Saudi-led coalition backing Hadi's government against Shiite rebels since March 2015.
Relations between UAE, a key member of the coalition, and Hadi have been tense despite their alliance.
The International Committee of the Red Cross says fighting has killed 38 and wounded 222.
