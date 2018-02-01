Seoul downplays speculation over US ambassadorship
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea has downplayed media reports that the U.S. might have reconsidered its choice to be ambassador to Seoul because the prominent Washington-based scholar didn't endorse the idea of military action against North Korea.
South Korea's Foreign Ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said Thursday that Washington asked for Seoul's understanding over the withdrawal of Victor Cha for the ambassadorship. Noh didn't say how Washington explained the withdrawal.
He tried to downplay recent media reports as "mainly speculation." A Washington Post report Tuesday said Cha had privately expressed disagreement in late December with the Trump administration's policy on North Korea and on a U.S.-South Korea trade pact that Trump has threatened to scrap.
The high-profile diplomatic post in Seoul has been vacant since Trump took office a year ago.
