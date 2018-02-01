South Sudan rebels vow 'guerrilla war' if peace talks fail
A
A
Share via Email
AKOBO, South Sudan — South Sudan's opposition is threatening to resort to "guerrilla warfare" if peace talks in Ethiopia fail in the coming days as government forces advance on remaining rebel strongholds in the fifth year of civil war.
The Associated Press visited one of the last strongholds as the talks are set to resume Monday.
The international community is openly frustrated with both sides after a new cease-fire was violated within hours, and the U.S. is again pursuing a U.N. arms embargo.
Untold tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced since the world's youngest nation plunged into civil war in late 2013.
Opposition forces accuse the government of being more interested in "waging war" than in ending the conflict. The government says it acts only in self-
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Johanna Schneller: Trump’s State of the Union address shows U.S. is far from A-OK
-
'So important:' Passenger speaks after Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal overturned
-
Former CBE candidate Nimra Amjad charged for 'false statement' in election form
-
Winnipeg Humane Society offering five-dollar fixings in February