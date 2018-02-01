Southern California cougar in study found dead near road

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — A Southern California mountain lion that was part of a study by federal biologists has been found dead.

The National Park Service says remains of the 5 1/2 -year-old female lion known as P-23 were recovered this week near Malibu Canyon Road and she appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

Biologist Jeff Sikich of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area says P-23 had been tracked since she was just a few weeks old. Biologists monitored her as she left her mother, established her own home range and had three litters of kittens.