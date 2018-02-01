Spanish rapper tried for tweets allegedly exalting terrorism
MADRID — Prosecutors in Spain are seeking an almost three-year prison sentence for a rap singer accused of exalting terrorism and slandering the Spanish monarchy and other Spanish institutions.
Pablo Hasel, whose real surname is Rivadulla, appeared in a Madrid court Thursday accused of tweeting messages from 2014 to 2016 in
The court heard he also allegedly insulted police and former King Juan Carlos in tweets and in a YouTube song.
Prosecutors are also seeking a 40,500-euro ($50,500) fine.
In a tweet Wednesday, Hasel defended his actions and called the court "fascist."
A verdict is expected within days.
Praising terrorism is a crime in Spain and there have been several trials for messages on social media.
