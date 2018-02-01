Statue of late US Congressman Tom Lantos unveiled in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary — A statue of late, Hungarian-born U.S. Congressman Tom Lantos has been unveiled in his childhood district in Budapest.

Lantos, the only Holocaust survivor to serve in Congress, was known for his advocacy for democracy and human rights around the world.

Speaking at Thursday's unveiling, Lantos' widow, Anette, said "during his whole life, his heart was in Hungary."

Lantos, a California Democrat in office from 1981 until his death in 2008, frequently visited his native country, often warning against anti-Semitism while also supporting the Hungarian minorities in neighbouring countries.