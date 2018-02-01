Statue of late US Congressman Tom Lantos unveiled in Hungary
A
A
Share via Email
BUDAPEST, Hungary — A statue of late, Hungarian-born U.S. Congressman Tom Lantos has been unveiled in his childhood district in Budapest.
Lantos, the only Holocaust survivor to serve in Congress, was known for his advocacy for democracy and human rights around the world.
Speaking at Thursday's unveiling, Lantos' widow, Anette, said "during his whole life, his heart was in Hungary."
Lantos, a California Democrat in office from 1981 until his death in 2008, frequently visited his native country, often warning against anti-Semitism while also supporting the Hungarian minorities in
The bronze statue with a special red patina was created by Mamikon Yengibarian, a Budapest-based Armenian sculptor. Yengibarian said his intention was to show "a magnificent, brilliant man, who is not afraid ... and fights for justice and humanity until the end."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Absolutely new species:' PhD candidates discover 90-million-year-old fish
-
Edmontonians gear up to challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at town hall
-
'A black eye for Alberta': Taber says no to pride flag, a year after it was stolen, burned
-
'So important:' Passenger speaks after Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal overturned