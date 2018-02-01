Super Bowl legacy fund helps kids get active, healthy
A
A
Share via Email
MINNEAPOLIS — Without a lacrosse field of their own, youth teams in the Lower Sioux Indian Community in southwestern Minnesota have been
But the kids will soon be able to play closer to home, thanks to a $100,000 award from the Super Bowl host committee's grant program. The tribe is using the funds to build its own lacrosse field, resurface a gymnasium floor and update equipment in a community kitchen to teach tribal members healthy cooking habits.
"We're very hopeful this is going to have a significant impact on us," said Brian Pendleton, president of the Lower Sioux Indian Community's tribal council. "All communities are striving to become healthier and have some better fitness opportunities."
Throughout the past year, the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund has awarded $5.5 million to projects that are dedicated to improving the health of children in underserved communities. The funding includes $1 million from the NFL; the host committee raised the rest through philanthropic donations.
The projects include an outdoor ice rink and skate park in the city of Roseau, on the northernmost edge of the state; programs to create sustainable, healthy food choices for residents on Minnesota's Indian reservations; a wellness hub that will offer health services and classes to people in Minneapolis' predominantly Somali
Dana Nelson,
Nearly 80
"These are capital grants. They are going to new projects," Nelson said. "Five, seven, 10 years from now, kids will be enjoying all of this ... probably without any idea it was connected to the Super Bowl, and that's fine. We want them to be moving, eating produce and being healthier because of these grants."
The final grant was awarded Thursday to Anwatin Middle School in Minneapolis. The school will use the $220,000 grant to upgrade its athletic field for flag football, soccer, cross country and other activities, and will also restore an Indigenous garden where students can produce nutritious foods and learn about native planting and harvesting.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell participated in a groundbreaking for the field. He said the Legacy Grant Program leaves a lasting impact in communities that host the Super Bowl — long after the game is over. School principal Ellen Shulam said "this grant will ensure that Anwatin is a school where students can learn and grow safely, for many generations."
__
Follow Amy Forliti on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/amyforliti . More of her work at: https://apnews.com/search/amy%20forliti
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters
-
'I had absolutely nothing to do with it': Barry Sherman's cousin speaks out to clear his name
-
'So important:' Passenger speaks after Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal overturned
-
Johanna Schneller: Trump’s State of the Union address shows U.S. is far from A-OK