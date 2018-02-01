The Latest: Man killed in train crash father of 1-year-old

CROZET, Va. — The man who was killed when a train carrying Republican congressmen struck a garbage truck in rural Virginia was the father of a 1-year-old boy and was well-liked by his co-workers and customers.

Christopher Foley was an employee of Time Disposal. He was killed Wednesday when an Amtrak train taking the GOP lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia slammed into a trash truck in Crozet, Virginia.

Foley's co-workers called him "a friend and a brother." By late Thursday morning, a GoFundMe page set up by co-workers to help Foley's family listed more than $7,000 in contributions, some from people who said the 28-year-old Foley collected their trash.

Roger Lehr is an 82-year-old retired professor. He says Foley and his co-workers had picked up his trash about an hour before the crash. He said Foley always rode on the back of the truck. He said the crew did a great job and would sometimes run up his driveway to get his trash if he had forgotten to put it out in time.