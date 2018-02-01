The Latest: Trump says Democrats are 'AWOL' on immigration

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Republican party gatherings (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the Democrats are "missing in action" when it comes to passing an immigration overhaul.

Trump is telling Republican party leaders and donors: "The Democrats are AWOL. ... They're missing in action. We have a proposal. We never hear from them."

The White House has proposed creating a path to citizenship for up to 1.8 million young people living in the county illegally in exchange for billions for a border wall and dramatic cuts to legal immigration.

Democrats have blasted the plan and called it dead on arrival.

Trump is accusing Democrats of wanting to use the issue as a wedge in the 2018 midterm elections. He says, "I don't think they want to solve" the problem.

__

6 p.m.

Congressional Republicans have gathered at a West Virginia resort in search of a winning election-year agenda, facing the notion that the best they have to offer in 2018 may be a recitation of the tax cuts approved in 2017.

The legislators got a pep talk from President Donald Trump reliving passage of the tax bill and highlighting other GOP victories from his first year in office.