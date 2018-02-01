The Latest: Workplace slayings suspect had AK-47, ammunition
A
A
Share via Email
TAYLOR, Mich. — The Latest on man who police say shot and killed two other people at separate Detroit-area businesses (all times local):
5:25 p.m.
Authorities say a man who fatally shot two workers at separate Detroit-area businesses was armed with an AK-47 assault rifle and had more than 200 rounds of ammunition.
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters Thursday that the 45-year-old suspect appeared to have a "hit list in his mind" and was on a "planned killing spree."
One worker was slain Thursday morning at a trucking company in Taylor, southwest of Detroit. The suspect then carjacked a semi-trailer cab and drove about 30 miles north to Pontiac, where 58-year-old Eriverto Perez was shot to death at an aluminum stamping business.
He then drove to a trucking firm in nearby Waterford Township, but left when he could not find a person he was seeking.
The suspect was wounded and arrested following a shootout with police in Waterford Township.
___
4 p.m.
Authorities say a former trucking company employee fatally shot two workers at separate Detroit-area businesses before being wounded by responding officers.
Taylor Police Chief John Blair tells WDIV-TV that the suspect walked into BSD Linehaul about 10:30 a.m. Thursday and fired shots from what is believed to have been an assault rifle.
Blair says the suspect then ran outside and carjacked a semi-trailer. The trucking company is southwest of Detroit.
Another person was killed about 30 miles (48
The suspect was later shot by police in Waterford, near Pontiac. He was being treated at a hospital.
Blair says the suspect was let go by the trucking company in November and described him as "a disgruntled employee" who "came back for some sort of vengeance."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters
-
'I had absolutely nothing to do with it': Barry Sherman's cousin speaks out to clear his name
-
'So important:' Passenger speaks after Halifax taxi sexual assault acquittal overturned
-
Johanna Schneller: Trump’s State of the Union address shows U.S. is far from A-OK