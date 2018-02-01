Trump to promote tax overhaul in Cincinnati Monday
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will pay a visit to Cincinnati, Ohio, Monday.
The White House says the president's trip is aimed at highlighting the impact of the GOP tax plan he signed into law at the end of last year.
Numerous companies have announced bonuses for their workers as a result of the plan. Trump and the White House have been trying to publicize those announcements as they try to swing public opinion in the overhaul's
The visit comes days after the State of the Union address and as attention begins to turn to the 2018 midterm elections.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Trust me, I’m scared right now': Restaurateur says Bruce McArthur was 'a regular' and sold him planters
-
Bakers, grocers involved in 16-year price-fixing conspiracy: Competition Bureau
-
Photos: Dozens watch as Cornwallis statue removed from Halifax park
-
Johanna Schneller: Trump’s State of the Union address shows U.S. is far from A-OK