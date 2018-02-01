UN mediator starts talks in Macedonia on dispute with Greece

SKOPJE, Macedonia — A U.N. envoy has started talks with Macedonia's leadership over ending a long-running dispute with neighbouring Greece over the country's name.

Matthew Nimetz met Macedonia's president Gjorge Ivanov in Skopje Thursday and will also see government officials and party leaders.

Greece says the country's name implies claims on its own province of Macedonia — home of ancient Greek warrior-king Alexander the Great — and wants it changed. That charge is denied by the Macedonian government.

NATO member Greece has blocked Macedonia's accession to the alliance until a solution on the name is found.