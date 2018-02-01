United Arab Emirates opens world's longest zip line

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates claimed a record on Thursday with the opening of the world's longest zip line, measuring 2.83 kilometres (1.76 miles) in length.

Guinness World Records officials certified the zip line in Ras al-Khaimah on the same day the attraction opened to the public.

The Jebel Jais Flight takes thrill-seekers atop the country's largest mountain peak, from a launch pad 1,680 metres (5,512 feet) above sea level. For nearly three minutes, riders are suspended above the mountain as they glide past rocky terrain.