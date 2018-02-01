US construction spending up 0.7 per cent in December

WASHINGTON — Construction spending rose 0.7 per cent in December to a record high. It was the fifth consecutive monthly gain with all major sectors showing modest increases.

The Commerce Department said Thursday the December increase followed a 0.6 per cent rise in November. It closed out a year in which construction spending rose 3.8 per cent . It was the sixth straight annual increase but the weakest performance since a decline in 2011, a period when spending fell for five years as builders struggled to emerge from the housing bust and the Great Recession.