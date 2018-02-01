News / World

US construction spending up 0.7 per cent in December

This Monday, July 17, 2017, photo, shows a partial view of construction underway in downtown Miami. On Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. construction spending in December. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

WASHINGTON — Construction spending rose 0.7 per cent in December to a record high. It was the fifth consecutive monthly gain with all major sectors showing modest increases.

The Commerce Department said Thursday the December increase followed a 0.6 per cent rise in November. It closed out a year in which construction spending rose 3.8 per cent . It was the sixth straight annual increase but the weakest performance since a decline in 2011, a period when spending fell for five years as builders struggled to emerge from the housing bust and the Great Recession.

For December, spending on housing projects rose 0.5 per cent while nonresidential construction was up a stronger 1.1 per cent . Spending on government projects rose 0.3 per cent as strength at the federal level offset a drop in state and local construction.

