US productivity falls at 0.1 per cent rate in fourth quarter
WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity edged down at a 0.1
The fourth quarter decline followed a much stronger 2.7
For the year, productivity rose 1.2
In a separate report, the government said the number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits edged down last week by 1,000 to 230,000. These weekly applications, a proxy for layoffs, have been below 300,000 for more than three years, the longest stretch in more than four decades.
The government on Friday will report the unemployment rate for January. It has been at a 17-year low of 4.1
The 0.1
Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, is the key factor governing rising living standards. If productivity is increasing it allows companies to pay their workers more without having to boost the cost of their products, a move that can increase inflation.
Finding a way to increase productivity is seen as the biggest challenge facing the economy right now.
Without improvements in productivity, the Trump administration will have a time achieving its goal of doubling the rate of economic growth to 3
For the fourth quarter, GDP grew at an annual rate of 2.6
