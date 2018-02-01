US stocks waver early on between small gains and losses
U.S. stock indexes wavered between small gains and losses in early trading Thursday after several big companies reported disappointing quarterly results or outlooks. Losses in food and beverage stocks and other consumer-goods companies outweighed gains in energy and other sectors. Bond prices fell, sending yields higher.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 1 point, or less than 0.1
DELIVERING A DUD: United Parcel Service slumped 6.4
OUTBID: PayPal slid 8.5
FUDGED IT: Hershey shares fell after the company's latest quarterly results fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The stock lost $5.60 to $104.73.
CHIPPER RESULTS: Qorvo jumped 14.3
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 52 cents to $65.25 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 66 cents to $69.55 per barrel in London.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.73
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to $109.41 yen from 109.11 yen on Wednesday. The euro strengthened to $1.2449 from $1.2410.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major stock indexes in Europe declined. Germany's DAX lost 1.1
