Vermont high school raises Black Lives Matter flag

MONTPELIER, Vt. — A Vermont high school has raised a Black Lives Matter flag for Black History Month as part of a series of events on racism and to ensure that black students are getting an equitable education.

The student-led move in the Montpelier school that is less than 5 per cent black has sparked some backlash, but school officials say they've received overwhelming support from the community.

On Thursday, black students took turns raising the flag in a ceremony attended by students, staff and community members.

The Montpelier High School is believed to be the first public high school to raise a Black Lives Matter flag.