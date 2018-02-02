Afghan forces uncover IS hideout house in Kabul district

KABUL — Afghan security forces have uncovered an Islamic State hideout this week in a poor western neighbourhood of the capital, Kabul.

An intelligence official says the IS house, hidden behind 10-foot green metal doors in the Qala-e-Wahid neighbourhood was packed with explosives, weapons and suicide vests when security forces found it.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with his agency's regulations.

He says the security forces were led to the house by an insurgent who was captured during Monday's IS attack on a military academy in Kabul, in which 11 soldiers died.