Afghan forces uncover IS hideout house in Kabul district
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
KABUL — Afghan security forces have uncovered an Islamic State hideout this week in a poor western
An intelligence official says the IS house, hidden behind 10-foot green metal doors in the Qala-e-Wahid
The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with his agency's regulations.
He says the security forces were led to the house by an insurgent who was captured during Monday's IS attack on a military academy in Kabul, in which 11 soldiers died.
Khan Mohammed, a resident of Qala-e-Wahid, says the locals rarely see a police patrol in their