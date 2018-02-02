Altria Group giving $3,000 bonuses with tax windfall
RICHMOND, Va. — Altria Group Inc., one of the world's largest tobacco and cigarette makers, is giving its employees a $3,000 bonus with a fraction of its windfall from the federal corporate tax cut.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the one-time payout to 7,900 non-executive employees totals about $24 million. Altria posted a $10.3 billion profit for 2017.
The Richmond-based corporation also announced plans Thursday to set aside $35 million over the next three years for donations to philanthropic programs, mostly
Many companies have announced either one-time bonuses or wage increases now that their corporate income tax rates have been substantially lowered.
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com
