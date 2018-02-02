Bank executive, husband plead guilty to embezzling $2.7M
A
A
Share via Email
BOSTON — A former Bank of America executive and her husband have pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $2.7 million from the bank through fraudulent charitable donations then using the money to fund a lavish lifestyle.
Federal prosecutors say 45-year-old Palestine "Pam" Ace, a former senior
Her husband, 46-year-old Jonathan Ace, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and engaging in an unlawful monetary transaction.
Authorities say the Rockland, Massachusetts, couple transferred bank money to various
Sentencing is scheduled for May.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Rapid freeze warning issued for Halifax, hazardous driving conditions expected
-
Matt Whitman under fire again for retweeting post from alleged white supremacist group
-
Got (burning) questions about the new PC Optimum points? We've got answers
-
The vacant truth: Expert sounds alarm over high office vacancy rate in Halifax