Benign tumour found in lung of Danish queen's husband
COPENHAGEN — Doctors at Copenhagen's university hospital have found a benign
The royal palace said Friday the 83-year-old prince, who was hospitalized Sunday, now would be treated for a lung infection before joining the monarch at the Fredensborg Palace, north of Copenhagen.
In recent years, Henrik has voiced his dissatisfaction with not being the queen's equal when she acceded to the throne in 1972.
In August, Henrik, who retired from public life in 2016, said he didn't want be laid to rest next to Margrethe in a specially designed sarcophagus made for the couple. A month later, the palace announced Henrik was suffering from dementia.
