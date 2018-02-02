Benign tumour found in lung of Danish queen's husband

COPENHAGEN — Doctors at Copenhagen's university hospital have found a benign tumour in the left lung of Prince Henrik, Danish Queen Margrethe's French-born husband.

The royal palace said Friday the 83-year-old prince, who was hospitalized Sunday, now would be treated for a lung infection before joining the monarch at the Fredensborg Palace, north of Copenhagen.

In recent years, Henrik has voiced his dissatisfaction with not being the queen's equal when she acceded to the throne in 1972.