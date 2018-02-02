Body at home where man killed by police was dead man's wife

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police say a body found outside an Oklahoma City home where officers fatally shot a man was the man's wife.

Oklahoma City police Sgt. Gary Knight said Friday that the body was found in a van and identified as that of 51-year-old Jennifer Young.

Police say they found the body on Thursday, after 56-year-old William Young was shot when he opened fire on an arriving officer.

Knight says Jennifer Young's daughter was found wounded at the scene. Investigators believe William Young shot both before police were called.

Knight says William Young's brother was arrested for suspected involvement in the case, but formal charges haven't been filed. Knight says he doesn't know if the man has an attorney.