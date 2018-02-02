Body found hidden at Massachusetts home formally identified

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities have identified a body that a man is accused of hiding under cardboard boxes and paper bags at his Massachusetts home.

MassLive.com reports that officials positively identified the remains Thursday as 27-year-old Justin Ramos.

Ramos was last seen Jan. 7 at the Worcester home of 32-year-old Xavier Broughton. Broughton has pleaded not guilty to charges of disinterment of a human body and misleading a police investigation.